Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 165.6% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAQC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $184,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $188,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,952,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,897,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,380,000.

Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

