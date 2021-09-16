Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,654,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,387,000 after acquiring an additional 153,525 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 373,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

