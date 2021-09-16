Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up to $45.55

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.55, but opened at $46.68. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 5,708 shares trading hands.

MRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

