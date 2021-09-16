Marc A. Stefanski Sells 119,465 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,219,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc A. Stefanski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of TFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $89,334.22.

TFSL stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. Equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 376.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 37.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

