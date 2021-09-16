Marcum Wealth LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after buying an additional 589,802 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,402,000 after buying an additional 415,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.80 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

