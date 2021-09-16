Marcum Wealth LLC Has $713,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

