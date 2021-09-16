Marcum Wealth LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.12 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

