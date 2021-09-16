Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

