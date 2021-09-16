Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 70,525 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 101,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $66.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.