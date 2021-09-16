Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 204 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

