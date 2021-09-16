Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.76 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average is $116.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

