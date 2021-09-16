Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,977,000 after buying an additional 596,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.