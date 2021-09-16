Mark L. Shifke Buys 28,435 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CFO Mark L. Shifke acquired 28,435 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $100,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BTRS by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $46,714,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $40,787,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.