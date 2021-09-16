Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 471 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after acquiring an additional 266,393 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 40.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,415 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.08 and a 52 week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

