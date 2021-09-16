Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $83.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.