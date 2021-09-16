Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.66% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at about $301,000.

EWP opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

