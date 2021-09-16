Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 98 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,883,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot stock opened at $334.05 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

