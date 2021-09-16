Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $372.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

