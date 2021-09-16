Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

