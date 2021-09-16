Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $305.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $309.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

