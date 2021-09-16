Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 38 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $439.79 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.97 and a 12-month high of $450.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.