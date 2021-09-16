Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.69. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 303.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $1,742,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.23. 329,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,255. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.