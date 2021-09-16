Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.53. 1,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. Marui Group has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $443.81 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

