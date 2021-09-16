Mary E. Sellers Sells 5,000 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $395,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary E. Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $77.78 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.