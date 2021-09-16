Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,462,000 after purchasing an additional 691,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $158.89 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.61 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

