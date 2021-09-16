Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Materion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Materion by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Materion by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

