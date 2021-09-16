Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $6,660,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $6,494,168.45.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $6,181,430.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40.

On Thursday, July 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20.

NYSE NET opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $132.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of -285.66 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

