McBride (LON:MCB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.15

McBride plc (LON:MCB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.15 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 78.80 ($1.03). McBride shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07), with a volume of 65,386 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.30. The company has a market capitalization of £142.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

In other McBride news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,033.10 ($13,108.31).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

