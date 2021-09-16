McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE MKC opened at $85.35 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

