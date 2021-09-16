McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone Sells 22,085 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MCK opened at $208.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average of $194.17.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 27.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.