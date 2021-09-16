Mdex (MDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.94 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $33.94 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00073619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00123128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00176642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.47 or 0.07534958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,580.12 or 0.99712835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.45 or 0.00874852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,283,777 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

