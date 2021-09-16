MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

MDU opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

