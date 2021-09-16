MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MDU Resources continues benefiting from its two-platform business model. The company is expanding operations through strategic acquisitions and remains poised to gain from an increasing backlog in the construction segment. Its planned investments will further strengthen its infrastructure and improve reliability of its services, helping it serve the growing customer base more effectively. Also, owing to these investments, the company anticipates its rate base to expand. Moreover, it has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past year, shares of the utility have outperformed the industry. However, Construction materials products are marketed amid stiff competition in terms of price, service, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines, power generation and transmission facilities are added woes.”

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after buying an additional 2,727,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after buying an additional 872,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 765,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 591,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.