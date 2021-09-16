Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

