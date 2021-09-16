Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $145.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,895. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.83. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $175.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.