Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 6,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $5,476,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after buying an additional 44,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 448,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $131.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.