Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,228 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $9,070,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $3,214,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $1,890,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $441.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.