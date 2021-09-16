Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth about $62,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth about $119,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 117.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

BYSI stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.87. BeyondSpring Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

