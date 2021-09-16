Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000.

SCHA opened at $102.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

