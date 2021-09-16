Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

