Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GCO opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $905.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GCO. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

