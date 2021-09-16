Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $324.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

