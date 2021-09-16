Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Up 650.0% in August

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MCARY traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Mercari has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mercari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

