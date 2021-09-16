Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after purchasing an additional 392,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $301.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.