Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.77 Million Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,970 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,324,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,629,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,137 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79.

