Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,198,000 after buying an additional 539,736 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,400,000 after buying an additional 201,416 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

