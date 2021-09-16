Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.