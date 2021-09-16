Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.