Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 790.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

