Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $72.81 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $184.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.